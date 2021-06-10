PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans set 177-run target for Karachi Kings
ABU DHABI – Defending champions Karachi Kings will chase a 177-run target set by Multan Sultans in the 16th T20 game at Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 on Thursday at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
The Sultans managed to put up a competitive score on the board, with the help of 68-run partnership between skipper Mohammad Rizwan, and Riley Rossouw.
Rossouw made 44, Sohaib Maqsood 31, and Rizwan hit 29 runs before they were dismissed by Kings.
Kings, under left-handed batsman Imad Wasim, are eyeing the top spot in the table, with six points from five matches they have played so far whereas Sultans have managed to win just two points out of the five matches. The Karachi Kings had a good run in the first phase of the tournament, winning three out of their five games while struggling Sultans had managed to win just one of the five games it played in the first leg.
Meanwhile, New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill will surely add some value to team Karachi as they will be without Joe Clarke. Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, and Colin Ingram are also Kings’s squad. Mohammad Amir will be among the key bowlers for the franchise.
On the other side, Shahid Afridi, Vince, Lynn, and Brathwaite will not play for Sultans but Mohammad Rizwan along with Shimron Hetmyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be the key players for the team’s batting line.
Chances for Sultans are also not vast in today’s game as Karachi Kings won seven out of the eight games so far.
Karachi Kings Squad
Imad Wasim, Martin Guptil, Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir, Thisara Perera, Amir Yamin, Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmed, and Mohammad Haris.
Multan Sultans Squad
Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohail Tanveer, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shahn Masood, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Suhaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan snr. Blessing Muzarabani, Asif Afridi, Waseem Mohammad, and Hammad Azam.
