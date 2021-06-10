Tarin unveils Pakistan Economic Survey today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Economic Survey containing details of major socio-economic achievements during the current fiscal year 2020-21 will be launched today.

As per traditions, Economic Survey is launched a day before the federal government intends to lay the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year in the parliament.

Report of state broadcaster cited that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will launch the Economic Survey for the outgoing fiscal year.

Tarin, in a press release, said that the government is committed to presenting a pro-people, business-friendly, and growth-oriented federal budget for the next fiscal year. The new Finance Minister expressed the determination to pursue an all-inclusive, sustained and robust economic growth through short, medium, and long-term economic planning.

It further added that the Survey would highlight the main features of the policies undertaken by the incumbent government, which are focused on bringing macro-economic stability and putting the economy on a growth trajectory.

The survey would cover the development of all the important sectors of the economy, including growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt, and liabilities.