Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s funeral to be held after Friday prayers
KARACHI – The funeral prayers of Member of National Assembly (MNA) and renowned televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain will be offered today after Friday prayers in the port city.
Liaquat, a former PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency, was found dead at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the seaside metropolis on Thursday. A number of showbiz celebrities, politicians, and influencers have expressed shock, grief, and offered condolences to his family.
The Sindh-based politician will be buried in the premises of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s (RA) shrine.
Reports said that the TV host had booked a space for five graves in the graveyard back in 2007 – two for her parents, one for him and two for other persons.
His children have refused to allow post-mortem to investigate the cause of his sudden death.
Earlier, DIG East Muquddas Haider said that initial reports showed no foul play in the death of Aamir Liaquat Hussain.
The deceased TV host also served as a national assembly lawmaker from 2002 to 2007 as a key leader of the MQM. He however parted ways in 2016 and joined Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and was elected as a lawmaker from Karachi in the general elections.
In the previous regime, differences emerged between Karachi based politcian and other PTI leaders and Aamir also left Khan amid no-confidence motion.
The self-proclaimed religious scholar rose to fame after hosting Aalim Online show. Later, he started hosting Ramadan transmissions as he used to get skyrocketing ratings for local broadcasters.
