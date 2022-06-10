Aamir Liaquat’s son leads late MNA’s funeral in Karachi
KARACHI – The funeral prayers of former MNA and renowned televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain was offered in Karachi on Friday.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral that was led by his son Ahmed.

Liaquat, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 49, will be laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Karachi.

Earlier, the funeral prayers were delayed after police decided to conduct post-mortem to investigate the cause of his sudden death. Hussain’s children had refused to allow the post-mortem, saying they wanted to depart their father with utmost respect and dignity.

Police authorities said that the autopsy was necessary to know the reason of the TV host’s death, adding that they will try to convince his children.

Meanwhile, the family members have filed a petition with a court to stop police from performing autopsy on Hussain's body.

Liaquat, a former PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency, was found dead at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the seaside metropolis on Thursday. A number of showbiz celebrities, politicians, and influencers have expressed shock, grief, and offered condolences to his family.

