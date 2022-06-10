Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf ‘put on ventilator’ in Dubai
05:00 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf ‘put on ventilator’ in Dubai
Source: APML
Former chief of army staff Pervez Musharraf was shifted to a ventilator in Dubai after his health started deteriorating on Friday, it’s been learnt.

The former military ruler was rushed to a hospital due to heart and other health issues.

More to follow …..

