Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf ‘put on ventilator’ in Dubai

Former chief of army staff Pervez Musharraf was shifted to a ventilator in Dubai after his health started deteriorating on Friday, it’s been learnt.

The former military ruler was rushed to a hospital due to heart and other health issues.

Pakistani twitter is abuzz with fake news about death of former President& ex COAS Pervez Musharraf.



He is in critical condition & has been shifted to life support but has not died. Steer clear of this fake news.#pervezmusharraf pic.twitter.com/8lgLP8FGwM — Sheraz🇵🇰 (@SherazSpeaks_) June 10, 2022

