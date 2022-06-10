Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf ‘put on ventilator’ in Dubai
05:00 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Former chief of army staff Pervez Musharraf was shifted to a ventilator in Dubai after his health started deteriorating on Friday, it’s been learnt.
The former military ruler was rushed to a hospital due to heart and other health issues.
Pakistani twitter is abuzz with fake news about death of former President& ex COAS Pervez Musharraf.— Sheraz🇵🇰 (@SherazSpeaks_) June 10, 2022
He is in critical condition & has been shifted to life support but has not died. Steer clear of this fake news.#pervezmusharraf pic.twitter.com/8lgLP8FGwM
More to follow …..
