Pakistan's Budget 2022-23 to be unveiled today amid hopes to restore economic stability

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government is all set to present its first budget with total outlay of around Rs9,500 billion today (Friday).

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is expected to table the Budget 222-23 in the National Assembly at 4:00 pm amid government’s efforts to revive $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Reports said the budget, which is being termed as one of the toughest budget in country’s history by expers, focuses on fiscal consolidation while considering the existing challenges being faced by economy at domestic and international fronts.

The government is of the view that the budget for next fiscal year will restore economic stability in the country, but experts say the worsening financial crunches could not be ignored.

It is expected that salaries and pensions of government employees will be hiked by 10% while defence budget will also be increased.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Finance unveiled the Economic Survey 2021-22, showing that rate remained 5.97 percent during the current fiscal year.

Addressing the ceremony, Miftah Ismali said that this 5.97% growth created the problems of Current Account Deficit and Balance of Payment crisis.

He said that the imminent default has been averted due to the difficult decisions taken by the present government. He said the country has now been put on the path of stability.

He said the imports increased by forty 3% during the current fiscal year which will touch $76 to 77 billion.

Miftah Ismail said that the imports also increased by 28 percent, widening the trade deficit $45 billion.

He said that foreign exchange reserves held by Pakistan decreased by $5.6 billion in the month of March and these currently stand at around $9.7 billion.

He however expressedthe confidence that the foreign exchange reserves will touch $12 billion in the next few days with the provision of $2.4 billion by China.

Miftah Ismail stressed the need for putting the country in the right direction. He said we have to increase the prices of petroleum products the Brent price is hovering around 120 to 123 dollars per barrel, Radio Pakistan reported.