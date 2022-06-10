PAKvWI, 2nd ODI: Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat first against West Indies
Share
MULTAN – Pakistan on Friday won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second One-Day International (ODI) in Multan. The match will start at 4:00pm.
Babar Azam-led squad aims at bagging the three-match series by winning the second ODI against the visitors as Pakistan is leading the 1-0.
On Wednesday, Babar Azam’s record-breaking 103 runs innings helped Pakistan draw first blood against the West Indies in Multan series.
The skipper shared a 103-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq (65) and a 108-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan (59) as the hosts chased down a target of 306 in Multan to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. It was Pakistan’s highest successful run chase against West Indies in ODIs.
Babar, 27, made two centuries against Australia before Wednesday’s match and also racked up three tons in a row in 2016, all against the West Indies.
Babar’s innings also saw him become the quickest player to notch 17 ODI centuries and the fastest to complete 1,000 ODI runs as captain.
PAKvWI – Babar Azam sets new world records in ... 12:20 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
MULTAN – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has set new records in One-Day International (ODI) cricket by scoring a ...
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
-
-
- Cabinet approves 15pc raise in salaries of govt employees02:35 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
- Camon 19 series; TECNO to globally launch the new stylish icon in the ...01:59 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
- Prioritizing health and making home worry-free spaces, AkzoNobel ...01:45 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
-
- Hareem Farooq treats fans with new adorable photos11:21 AM | 10 Jun, 2022
- Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa share first trailer of Quaid-e-Azam ...10:28 AM | 10 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022