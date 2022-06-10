PAKvWI, 2nd ODI: Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat first against West Indies

PAKvWI, 2nd ODI: Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat first against West Indies
MULTAN – Pakistan on Friday won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second One-Day International (ODI) in Multan. The match will start at 4:00pm.

Babar Azam-led squad aims at bagging the three-match series by winning the second ODI against the visitors as Pakistan is leading the 1-0.

On Wednesday, Babar Azam’s record-breaking 103 runs innings helped Pakistan draw first blood against the West Indies in Multan series.

The skipper shared a 103-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq (65) and a 108-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan (59) as the hosts chased down a target of 306 in Multan to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. It was Pakistan’s highest successful run chase against West Indies in ODIs.

Babar, 27, made two centuries against Australia before Wednesday’s match and also racked up three tons in a row in 2016, all against the West Indies.

Babar’s innings also saw him become the quickest player to notch 17 ODI centuries and the fastest to complete 1,000 ODI runs as captain.

