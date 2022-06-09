Vidya Balan gets naughty in latest video

Indian actress Vidya Balan is known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema with her roles in female-led films.

Vidya is the recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014.

Recently, The Dirty Picture star was seen having some fun in a video she posted on Instagram.

The caption under the video reads,"Every trend is not for you."

However, responding to the caption, fellow Indian actress Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Bahahahahahaha you hilarious but we all know that you can totally smash any trend."