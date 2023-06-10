Birthday wishes pour in for Alizey Shah

Lollywood diva Alizey Shah has turned 23 and the celebration posts keep on pouring in for the Bebasi star.

Shah, the gorgeous and talented starlet, has been captivating the hearts of many fans with her beauty and charm. With her stunning acting skills, the actor has rapidly established herself among A-list actors and has achieved great heights of fame.

Lately, she celebrated her 23rd birthday and her co-workers and social media users are greeting the Ehd e Wafa star. The actor also shared clips in which she can be seen cutting cakes and spending quality time with close friends.

Sami Khan, Yashma Gill and several other stars and friends of Alizey showered her with love and prayers on her birthday whereas the birthday girl took to Instagram to share the birthday greetings.

Alizey Shah was previously seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi and Chaand Raat Aur Chandni.