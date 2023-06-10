Budgetary allocations for BISP increased by Rs40b to help the poorest

ISLAMABAD – The government has increased the budget for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) up to Rs400 billion as compared to the last year’s allocation of Rs360 billion, in order to mitigate the sufferings of the poorest segments of the society.
According to the budget speech presented in the National Assembly on Friday, the budget for BISP was expected to be increased up to Rs450 billion by the next fiscal year.
BISP is a flagship programme of the government, implementing various schemes for the welfare of downtrodden segments.
During the last year’s budget, the government increased the budgetary allocation for BISP from Rs250 billion to Rs360 billion.
During the year 2023-24, 9.3 million families will be provided quarterly assistance of Rs8,750 under the Benazir Kafalat scheme for which Rs364 billion has been allocated.
The amount will be increased further considering the inflation rate.
The scope of the Benazir Education Stipends has been increased from six million children (52 percent girls) beneficiaries to 8.3 million children with allocation of Rs55 billion.
As many as 92,000 students will be given Benazir Undergraduate Scholarships through Rs6 billion while the number of Benazir Nashonuma program beneficiaries has been increased up to 1,500,000 through Rs32 billion.
A total of Rs35 billion has been allocated for providing targeted subsidy to the deserving people on rice, sugar, pulses and ghee.
The government has also withdrawn 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of second-hand clothes which are purchased by low income people most of the time.
A new Micro Deposits scheme will be started from July 1, 2023 for low income groups through National Savings Centers with more profit ratio.
The facility for opening digital accounts will also be available for the users.
Cash support on giving birth announced
In a statement regarding Benazir Income Support Programme, Federal Minister Shazia Atta Murri stated that a sum of Rs2,000 will be paid on the birth of a son and Rs 2,500 will be given on the birth of a daughter.
This programme aims to assist underprivileged families and advance gender equality.
The minister emphasised that the Benazir Income Support Programme is ready to provide around 9 million needy households across the nation with significant financial support.
The funding for ongoing projects under the programme would see a considerable hike, it was disclosed.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299.9
|303.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.6
|83.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.5
|80.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.54
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
