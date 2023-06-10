Search

Budget 2023-24Business

Budgetary allocations for BISP increased by Rs40b to help the poorest

Web Desk 12:00 AM | 10 Jun, 2023
Budgetary allocations for BISP increased by Rs40b to help the poorest
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The government has increased the budget for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) up to Rs400 billion as compared to the last year’s allocation of Rs360 billion, in order to mitigate the sufferings of the poorest segments of the society.

According to the budget speech presented in the National Assembly on Friday, the budget for BISP was expected to be increased up to Rs450 billion by the next fiscal year.

BISP is a flagship programme of the government, implementing various schemes for the welfare of downtrodden segments.

During the last year’s budget, the government increased the budgetary allocation for BISP from Rs250 billion to Rs360 billion.

During the year 2023-24, 9.3 million families will be provided quarterly assistance of Rs8,750 under the Benazir Kafalat scheme for which Rs364 billion has been allocated.

The amount will be increased further considering the inflation rate.

The scope of the Benazir Education Stipends has been increased from six million children (52 percent girls) beneficiaries to 8.3 million children with allocation of Rs55 billion.

As many as 92,000 students will be given Benazir Undergraduate Scholarships through Rs6 billion while the number of Benazir Nashonuma program beneficiaries has been increased up to 1,500,000 through Rs32 billion.

A total of Rs35 billion has been allocated for providing targeted subsidy to the deserving people on rice, sugar, pulses and ghee.

The government has also withdrawn 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of second-hand clothes which are purchased by low income people most of the time.

A new Micro Deposits scheme will be started from July 1, 2023 for low income groups through National Savings Centers with more profit ratio.

The facility for opening digital accounts will also be available for the users.

Cash support on giving birth announced

In a statement regarding Benazir Income Support Programme, Federal Minister Shazia Atta Murri stated that a sum of Rs2,000 will be paid on the birth of a son and Rs 2,500 will be given on the birth of a daughter. 

This programme aims to assist underprivileged families and advance gender equality.

The minister emphasised that the Benazir Income Support Programme is ready to provide around 9 million needy households across the nation with significant financial support. 

The funding for ongoing projects under the programme would see a considerable hike, it was disclosed.

Pakistan sets 3.5% GDP growth target as Ishaq Dar presents federal budget for FY24

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Prices of medicines to be increased by 20pc after recent hike as economic crisis worsens

11:13 AM | 29 Apr, 2023

Profit rates increased for all national savings schemes in Pakistan

01:05 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Saudi Arabia assures crucial financial support to help Pakistan revive IMF bailout

09:21 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

Pakistan seeks US help to secure much-needed IMF programme

10:24 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Another electric shock for masses as power tariff increased by Rs4.34 per unit

11:22 PM | 12 Sep, 2022

CNG price increased by Rs70 per kg

12:00 AM | 15 May, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Budgetary allocations for BISP increased by Rs40b to help the poorest

12:00 AM | 10 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 9 June, 2023

09:24 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 299.9 303.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.6 83.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.5 80.3
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.54
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 9, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: