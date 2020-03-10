Indian troops kill two young Kashmiris in Shopian
Share
SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
The youth were killed during a violent siege and search operation in Khawjapora Reban area of the district.
Meanwhile, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service says thousands of women are among the 95,507 Kashmiris martyred by Indian forces since 1989.
Over eleven thousand women were raped, hundreds widowed while thousands lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers in custodial disappearance by India troops.
The report reveals that thousands of school going girls have been injured while many blinded by the pellets fired by Indian troops while many continue to face the psychological trauma of decades long Indian brutalities.
Similarly, over a dozen women including Hurriyat leaders, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen and Insha Tariq Shah face illegal detention inside Kashmiri jails.
-
- Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt09:49 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
-
- PM Imran launches Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in Mohmand08:51 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- French, German, ambassadors mark Women’s Day with Pakistani female ...06:40 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Everyday is a women's day, says Neelam Munir02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi supports Feroze Khan’s decision to quit showbiz02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Aurat- a tribute: Ali Zafar pays homage to women02:22 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019