Indian troops kill two young Kashmiris in Shopian

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The youth were killed during a violent siege and search operation in Khawjapora Reban area of the district.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service says thousands of women are among the 95,507 Kashmiris martyred by Indian forces since 1989.

Over eleven thousand women were raped, hundreds widowed while thousands lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers in custodial disappearance by India troops.

The report reveals that thousands of school going girls have been injured while many blinded by the pellets fired by Indian troops while many continue to face the psychological trauma of decades long Indian brutalities.

Similarly, over a dozen women including Hurriyat leaders, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen and Insha Tariq Shah face illegal detention inside Kashmiri jails.