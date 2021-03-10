India seizes 'PIA' balloon plane and Twitter handling it in right way

DELHI – Indian police in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir took an aircraft-shaped balloon with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) name on it into custody.

According to India’s ANI news agency, the action was taken after the balloon bearing ‘PIA’ name on it found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector on Tuesday evening.

It was first noticed by locals in the village who instantly informed the police. The balloon has been seized while an investigation in this regard has been initiated.

It is not the first bizarre incident as Indian forces have been arresting pigeons and other objects in the past over espionage suspicions.

Last year, Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) captured two pigeons in occupied Kashmir, claiming they were on spying mission.

In 2015, a pigeon was captured by Indian forces for crossing the Indo-Pak border into India's Pathankot area.

The incident of balloon seizure has sparked frenzy on social media. Here are some reactions;

The Indian Armed Forces. Awesome at bombing pine trees, capturing spy pigeons, gifting Lt Colonel Dhoni a title and shooting down balloons. pic.twitter.com/1UhKGxYMus — Dennis (@DennisCricket_) March 10, 2021

Taken into custody 😂😂 https://t.co/1S2DseyNeU — Safia Abdullah Khan (@safiakhan71) March 10, 2021