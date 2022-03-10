Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 1.76%

ISLAMABAD – The Covid-19 positivity rate continues to decline in Pakistan as it was recorded at 1.76% with 707 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Thursday said that four people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,291. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,516,789.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 707. Pakistan conducted a total of 36,241 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 581 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,468,449.

Statistics 10 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,241

Positive Cases: 639

Positivity %: 1.76%

Deaths :4

Patients on Critical Care: 707 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 10, 2022

As many as 570,934 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,279 in Punjab, 217,690 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,736 in Islamabad, 35,403 in Balochistan, 43,149 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,598 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,535 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,085 in Sindh, 6,294 in KP, 1,019 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.