PM Imran visits Lahore today for key meetings amid political turmoil
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to travel to Lahore on a day-long visit to meet party’s provincial lawmakers as no-confidence motion submitted by Opposition hanged on him as Damocles sword.
The premier will be accompanied by key federal ministers. He would hold one-on-one meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.
He would take the party lawmaker into confidence regarding the no-trust motion.
The Lahore trip comes a day after the premier visited Karachi to seek support of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) against the no-confidence motion.
MQM-P’s Amir Khan told a presser that the no-confidence motion was not come under discussion in the meeting with the prime minister.
However, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the media that MQM-P has assured full support to the prime minister, adding that the ally party has not made any demands in the meeting.
Besides no-confidence motion, the Buzdar-led government in Punjab is also facing threats from the disgruntled party leaders as Jahangir Tareen group has intensified efforts to remove Punjab chief minister.
PM Imran responds to no-confidence motion by ... 05:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated to continue the fight against the ‘corrupt ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto accuses PM Imran’s wife of taking bribe for postings ...01:07 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
-
- Cricket Australia chief offers to host tri-series involving Pakistan, ...11:55 AM | 10 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran visits Lahore today for key meetings amid political turmoil10:56 AM | 10 Mar, 2022
- North Korean embassy in Pakistan capital raided for allegedly ...10:16 AM | 10 Mar, 2022
- Sunny Leone's latest video goes viral06:00 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir criticised over ‘poor’ parenting ...07:00 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Hollywood star Lupita Nyongo sets the dance floor on fire at Misha ...04:48 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022