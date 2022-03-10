PM Imran visits Lahore today for key meetings amid political turmoil 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to travel to Lahore on a day-long visit to meet party’s provincial lawmakers as no-confidence motion submitted by Opposition hanged on him as Damocles sword.

The premier will be accompanied by key federal ministers. He would hold one-on-one meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

He would take the party lawmaker into confidence regarding the no-trust motion.

The Lahore trip comes a day after the premier visited Karachi to seek support of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) against the no-confidence motion.

MQM-P’s Amir Khan told a presser that the no-confidence motion was not come under discussion in the meeting with the prime minister.

However, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the media that MQM-P has assured full support to the prime minister, adding that the ally party has not made any demands in the meeting.

Besides no-confidence motion, the Buzdar-led government in Punjab is also facing threats from the disgruntled party leaders as Jahangir Tareen group has intensified efforts to remove Punjab chief minister.