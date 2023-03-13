Holi scene from Pakistani drama serial 'Samjhota' gets severe backlash

Pakistani drama serials offer a plethora of storylines and scenes that cater to diverse audiences. One of the highly acclaimed dramas currently airing on ARY is Samjhota, featuring a talented ensemble cast that includes Javed Sheikh, Shaista Lodhi, Zain Baig, Shazeal Shoukat, Sidra Niazi, and Momina Iqbal.
Despite the show's success, one particular scene in the drama serial has left viewers feeling uneasy and disheartened. The scene in question features Shazeal Shoukat and Zain Baig's characters attending a college party where students are seen enjoying themselves, throwing colours at each other, reminiscent of the Hindu festival Holi.
While this may have been intended as a light-hearted scene, the tone quickly takes a dark turn as Zain Baig's character proceeds to propose to Shazeal's character, threatening to kill himself if she declines his offer.
This kind of portrayal of romantic gestures is highly concerning as it may normalize manipulative and abusive behaviour, sending a dangerous message to the audience.
It is important for content creators to be mindful of the message they are sending and ensure that they do not perpetuate harmful stereotypes or promote toxic behaviour, especially to impressionable audiences. Fans also heavily criticised the celebration of the Hindu festival.
