PSL8, Match 27: Peshawar Zalmi bat first against Multan Sultans

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time. Both teams have eight points on board as both have won four matches out of the eight games they have played so far.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem