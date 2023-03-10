PSL8, Match 27: Rilee Rossouw hits fastest ton to help Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi have set a huge target of 243 runs for Multan Sultans in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

Both teams have eight points on board as both have won four matches out of the eight games they have played so far.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem