VIP menu for Ramadan moonsighting committee dinner draws public ire

PESHAWAR – After facing severe criticism from the public, the interim Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered immediate withdrawal of a tender issued by the Auqaf Department for lavish dinner arrangements of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting for Ramadan moon sighting on March 22.
“I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to state that the minister has directed that the subject tender mentioned above is withdrawn immediately and further have asked for a detail report to be submitted within 12 hours,” a notification from KP Information Minister Mian Feroz Jamal Shah Kaka Khel read.
Shah, who also holds the portfolio of religious affairs and Auqaf, said, "very cautious of the fact that austerity measures should be taken in all respects of expenditures spent from the public exchequer".
"The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee [members] is our most honourable guests and are welcomed. The invitation should be extended only to the members of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and not as has transpired by the tender," the notification added.
The Auqaf Department’s tender, which has mentioned several scrumptious food items under the VIP menu, had drawn severe backlash on the social media as the country is facing a major economic crisis.
Ruet e Hilal Committee meeting in a bankrupt country pic.twitter.com/nVDOUQR3dI— Shabbir Hussain Khan (@ShabbirKhan111) March 10, 2023
Pakistan's ruling & administrative elites! The country is on verge of bankruptcy and have a look at their ayyashi. Imagine we have 4 provincial & 1 federal Ruet e Hilal Committees in the country. Don't know about other small committees! Our Ulema are also part of these committees https://t.co/PJGajxWJQe— IMRAN DURRANI (@imrandurrani) March 10, 2023
The other day KP caretaker govt announced austerity measures, but Auqaf department has published tender for refreshments of ‘VIPs’ for meeting in connection with Ruet-e-Hilal committee to be held in Peshawar.
They must have paid thousands for publishing g the tender as well! pic.twitter.com/6I4d2H0VJf— Izharullah (@Izhar2u) March 10, 2023
It had planned to serve “Dampukht with Rice, Naranj Rice with Beef, mix vegetable, Chicken Tikka Botti, Naan, Sekh Kabab, Russian Salad, Fresh Salad, Halwa, Mineral Water and Cold drinks” to VIP guests.
The department had also sought quotation for food for 100 persons of general public. The menu for general public included “Naranj Rice with Beef, Chicken Curry, Mix vegetable, Halwa, Naan, and cold drinks”.
For dessert, it had planned to serve “Black Tea, pastry, patties, sandwiches and biscuits”.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.5
|284
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.