Pakistan

VIP menu for Ramadan moonsighting committee dinner draws public ire

Web Desk 02:47 PM | 11 Mar, 2023
VIP menu for Ramadan moonsighting committee dinner draws public ire
PESHAWAR – After facing severe criticism from the public, the interim Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered immediate withdrawal of a tender issued by the Auqaf Department for lavish dinner arrangements of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting for Ramadan moon sighting on March 22.

“I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to state that the minister has directed that the subject tender mentioned above is withdrawn immediately and further have asked for a detail report to be submitted within 12 hours,” a notification from KP Information Minister Mian Feroz Jamal Shah Kaka Khel read.

Shah, who also holds the portfolio of religious affairs and Auqaf, said, "very cautious of the fact that austerity measures should be taken in all respects of expenditures spent from the public exchequer".

"The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee [members] is our most honourable guests and are welcomed. The invitation should be extended only to the members of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and not as has transpired by the tender," the notification added.

The Auqaf Department’s tender, which has mentioned several scrumptious food items under the VIP menu, had drawn severe backlash on the social media as the country is facing a major economic crisis.

It had planned to serve “Dampukht with Rice, Naranj Rice with Beef, mix vegetable, Chicken Tikka Botti, Naan, Sekh Kabab, Russian Salad, Fresh Salad, Halwa, Mineral Water and Cold drinks” to VIP guests.

The department had also sought quotation for food for 100 persons of general public. The menu for general public included “Naranj Rice with Beef, Chicken Curry, Mix vegetable, Halwa, Naan, and cold drinks”.

For dessert, it had planned to serve “Black Tea, pastry, patties, sandwiches and biscuits”.

