Winners of the 95th Academy Awards to be announced tomorrow

Noor Fatima 12:53 PM | 11 Mar, 2023
The ceremony of the most desired and prestigious awards in cinema, the Academy Awards popularly known as Oscars, is taking place on March 12, and the anticipation has never been this high.

While the silver screen has been graced by a number of cinematic masterpieces with talented actors showcasing their full potential, the competition between international stars was tight and limited.

Considering the diversity of stellars in this year's Oscars, the multiverse sci-fi hit Everything Everywhere All at Once topped the list with 11 nominations, followed by Irish dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, and the World War I film All Quiet on the Western Front at nine.

The distinguished award ceremony, all set to take place on Sunday, will entertain the following categories. 

Best Picture:

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tar"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

Best Director:

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "Tar"

Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Best Actor:

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Best Actress:

Cate Blanchett, "Tar"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Supporting Actor:

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best International Feature Film:

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"EO" (Poland)

"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

Best Animated Feature:

"Guillermo del Toro´s Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Best Documentary Feature:

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny"

Films with seven or more nominations include the following: 

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" - 11

"All Quiet on the Western Front" - 9

"The Banshees of Inisherin" - 9

"Elvis" - 8

"The Fabelmans" - 7

Proud moment for Pakistan as another film 'As Far As They Can Run' shortlisted for Oscars

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Riz Ahmed and Deepika Padukone set to present awards at Oscars 2023

04:37 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Nobel laureate, Booker Prize winners to grace 10th Lahore Literary Festival

12:51 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani' wins seven international awards

04:33 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Arooj Aftab becomes the first Pakistani to perform at Grammy Awards

09:54 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha set to tie the knot tomorrow

12:52 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

'Something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow,' Sidharth Malhotra says in latest post

09:46 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

