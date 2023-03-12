Search

Zara Noor Abbas wins hearts with soulful voice in recent Instagram post

Maheen Khawaja 12:42 PM | 12 Mar, 2023
Source: Zara Noor Abbas (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has managed to earn a name for herself with her sheer hard work in a short period in the entertainment industry. The Parey Hut Love actor is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful faces in showbiz.

Her exceptional singing abilities also leave her fans in awe. With her enthralling performances and masterful use of social media, she has amassed a devoted fanbase who eagerly anticipate her every post. This time the case was no different.

She recently shared a photo dump on her Instagram account with a caption that read "Been a minute". The post contained a diverse set of pictures including a painting, a selfie, and a photo of the sky taken from an aeroplane window.

In the end, there was a captivating video that showcased the remarkable singing talent of the esteemed Badshah Beghum star. The video featured Zara, who was seen mesmerizing the fans with her enchanting voice as she sang along to the soulful melody of "In My Veins" by the talented musician, Andrew Belle. 

As soon as Abbas posted the collection, her fans and admirers quickly swarmed the comment section, expressing their admiration by flooding it with heart and fire emojis.

On the work front, Abbas will next be seen in Aan. She was recently seen in Phaans, Love Life Ka Law and Parey Hut Love.

Zara Noor Abbas shares hilarious BTS video from the sets of 'Jhoom'

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

