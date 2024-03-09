Arif Alvi issues last message as President of Pakistan

Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday evening shared his last message with the people as 13th President of Pakistan.

Taking to X, Alvi wrote, "It has been an honor to serve the people of Pakistan. May Allah forgive me for my shortcomings and reward me for the good deeds I may have done. @Saminalvi

joins me in this prayer. We have no doubt that a brilliant future awaits our country.

"This is my last post/tweet as the 13th President of Pakistan on this X handle @PresOfPakistan

that was set up by me in August 2018. I am handing over total control of @PresOfPakistan

to the 14th President of Pakistan today."

Earlier, President Alvi donated the books from his personal library.