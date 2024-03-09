Arif Alvi issues last message as President of Pakistan

Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday evening shared his last message with the people as 13th President of Pakistan.
Taking to X, Alvi wrote, "It has been an honor to serve the people of Pakistan. May Allah forgive me for my shortcomings and reward me for the good deeds I may have done. @Saminalvi
joins me in this prayer. We have no doubt that a brilliant future awaits our country.
"This is my last post/tweet as the 13th President of Pakistan on this X handle @PresOfPakistan
that was set up by me in August 2018. I am handing over total control of @PresOfPakistan
to the 14th President of Pakistan today."
Earlier, President Alvi donated the books from his personal library.
5 سالہ دور میں نوجوانوں کی کتب بینی کیلئے حوصلہ افزائی کرتاآیا ہوں، صدر مملکت— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 8, 2024
لائبریریاں لوگوں کی علم تک رسائی بڑھانے میں اہم کردار ادا کرتے ہیں، صدر مملکت
طلباء ملک میں موجود لائبریریوں کی سہولیات سے بھرپور استفادہ کریں، صدر مملکت pic.twitter.com/n2C5JkeWpX
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
