Pakistan's newly elected President Asif Zardari to take oath today

01:14 PM | 10 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Asif Ali Zardari will sworn in as President of Pakistan today on Sunday.

PPP Co-chairman and veteran politician, who bagged the polls with big margin, will took oath for the top job at the Aiwan-e-Sadr at 4pm today.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will administer oath newly-elected president of the country. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, service chiefs, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, governors, chief ministers, and top diplomats will attend the high profile ceremony.

PPP co-chairman, the joint candidate of ruling alliance, clinched the election for the second time, outclassing PTI-backed candidate Mahmood Achakzai by leading margin.

The seasoned politician secured 411 electoral votes in parliament and all four provincial assemblies with the support of allied parties

In NA, Zardari got 225 votes, and Achakzai got 119 votes. In Sindh, he gained 53 votes compared to his opponent's three. He received 43 votes in the Punjab Assembly, eight in the KP Assembly, and 47 in the Balochistan Assembly, while his rival secured 18, 41, and 0 votes, respectively.

Zardari is taking oath as president for second time. He previously served as the 11th president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 and has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018.

More to follow... 
 

