Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2024

PSL 9: Multan Sultans set mammoth 229-run target against Islamabad United

11:45 AM | 10 Mar, 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans set mammoth 229-run target against Islamabad United

RAWALPINDI – Multan Sultans set a mammoth 229-run target against Islamabad United in their clash in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 double header on Sunday.

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field first against table-toppers Multan Sultans in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine at the iconic Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This marks the second encounter between United and Sultans in this tournament, with Sultans emerging victorious in their previous clash with a convincing five-wicket win, setting the stage for an intriguing rematch.

Islamabad United enters this match with confidence following a solid performance against Karachi Kings, securing victory by five wickets. Despite Karachi Kings posting a total of 150 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs, Islamabad United comfortably chased down the target, thanks to notable contributions from Shadab Khan and Agha Salman with the bat, along with an impressive bowling display by Tymal Mills, who claimed three crucial wickets.

United aims to secure a win to solidify their place in the playoffs, putting forth their best efforts in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans will be seeking redemption after a narrow loss to Peshawar Zalmi in their previous fixture. Despite a valiant effort, falling short by just four runs, Multan Sultans showcased their batting depth with notable performances from Iftikhar Ahmed and Chris Jordan, supported by Usama Mir's three-wicket haul.

Probable Playing XIs:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Tymal Mills

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali

