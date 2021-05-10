Indian state opens 'hospital' to treat Covid patients with cow urine, dung

NEW DELHI – The Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has failed to prevent the general public despite the alarming Covid-19 signs in the second most populous state in the world.

In a country where millions are getting infected in a week time and the total cases have surpassed 22 million already, a Covid care centre has been formed inside a gaushala – protective shelters for cows – in Gujarat to 'treat' Covid positive patients using cow urine and dung beside organic dairy products.

Currently in India, medical facilities are overwhelmed with Covid patients, families of the sick scrambling to find supplies of oxygen, and crematoriums are running past full capacity to handle the dead bodies. But the Hindutva-inspired government in Gujarat state has earned the distinction of running a 40-bed hospital that has 5,000 cows which provide unlimited urine and dung with which patients are being treated while chanting different mantras.

The director of the centre while speaking with an Indian news outlet said they are using ‘Panchgavya ayurvedic therapy’ to treat critical patients.

The organisers have also introduced a special ‘Panch Gavya kit’ besides having some stock of Oxygen cylinders to cope with the emergency.

Patients who contracted the deadly virus in the bizarre setup are also treated by inhaling steam from a concoction of cow urine, dung and ghee. Some of the patients are also covered by a layer of cow dung to get recovered from the novel virus.

Congregational prayers are also done at the centre while patients, whose oxygen saturation level falls, are admitted on a priority basis at the Covid centre. Ayurvedic doctor, five nurses and a general physician monitor the condition of the patients in the centre.

The chief minister of Indian state UP, Yogi Adityanath, a hardline Hindu politician of ruling party, announced to set up help desks to protect cows in the wake of the Covid pandemic crisis.

Things that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is doing today

-A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new covid hospital complete with plenty of saffron balloons

-Equipping every cow shed with oximeters and thermal scanners for the cows

UP: 25,858 new cases ystdayhttps://t.co/6UMGxmKO5U pic.twitter.com/4vxio9uRIL — Hannah Ellis-Petersen (@HannahEP) May 5, 2021

As the south asian country facing a catastrophic surge in Covid cases and its hospitals enduring a shortage of facilities, many were shocked after Yogi announced the establishment of 700 help desks for the welfare of cows.

India holds first ‘cow science’ exam next ... 06:43 PM | 9 Jan, 2021 NEW DELHI – India is set to hold a nationwide ‘cow science’ exam next month to promote the ...

The radical politician said the centre of cow welfare would be equipped with 51 oximeters and 341 thermal scanners in order to ensure better animal care and testing.