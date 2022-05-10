Imran Khan all set for power show in Jhelum today

ISLAMABAD – In a bid to mobilise the public and to protest against his ouster through ‘foreign conspiracy’, PTI Chairman is all set to hold an anti-government rally in Jhelum today.

The former PM reportedly planned to hold six power shows after Eid and the first rally was held in Mianwali on May 6 after which the cricketer turned politician was blamed for inciting the masses against the state institutions.

Khan earlier released a special message to the Jhelum residents ahead of his power show. He termed Jhelum the city of martyrs and ghazis, saying I am coming to Punjab city to prepare everyone for ‘real independence’.

چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان آج شہیدوں اور غازیوں کی سرزمین پر عوامی اجتماع سے خطاب کریں گے۔#امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور pic.twitter.com/LZwtmO8DW6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 10, 2022

PTI Chief said an imported government is imposed on us via 'foreign conspiracy' which is unacceptable for all Pakistanis.

The former PM also announced to respond to the allegations of contempt of institutions in today’s rally. Addressing the party leaders in the federal capital, Khan again lashed out at the opposition party leaders.

Earlier, National Assembly passed a resolution, condemning the recent statements issued by PTI Chairman in which he criticized the state institutions.

The former ruling party has planned to bring millions to the country’s federal capital Islamabad for a long march against the Sharif-led government. Khan earlier called on activists and supporters to march toward Islamabad in the last week of May.