LIVE: PTI chief Imran Khan addresses supporters at a rally in Jhelum

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan is addressing a public rally in Jhelum on Tuesday night as a part of his party’s drive.

In a bid to mobilise the public and to protest against his ouster through ‘foreign conspiracy’, PTI Chairman is holding anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

The former PM reportedly planned to hold six power shows after Eid and the first rally was held in Mianwali on May 6 after which the cricketer turned politician was blamed for inciting the masses against the state institutions.

Khan earlier released a special message to the Jhelum residents ahead of his power show. He termed Jhelum the city of martyrs and ghazis, saying I am coming to Punjab city to prepare everyone for ‘real independence’.

PTI Chief said an imported government is imposed on us via 'foreign conspiracy' which is unacceptable for all Pakistanis.

The former PM also announced to respond to the allegations of contempt of institutions in today’s rally. Addressing the party leaders in the federal capital, Khan again lashed out at the opposition party leaders.

Earlier, National Assembly passed a resolution, condemning the recent statements issued by PTI Chairman in which he criticized the state institutions.

Resolution condemning Imran Khan’s remarks ... 08:49 PM | 9 May, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly has passed a resolution condemning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran ...

The former ruling party has planned to bring millions to the country’s federal capital Islamabad for a long march against the Sharif-led government. Khan earlier called on activists and supporters to march toward Islamabad in the last week of May.