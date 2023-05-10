Imran Khan's hearing to be held at Islamabad's Police Lines amid mass protests

ISLAMABAD – Amid widespread protests, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing will take place at Islamabad Police Lines, where he was brought late Tuesday.

The federal government has relocated the accountability court where the defiant leader will be produced in connection with Al Qadir Trust and Toshakhana cases today on Wednesday.

It was reported that Islamabad Police Lines’s Guest House has been given court status.

Meanwhile, the country’s anti-graft watchdog will seek physical remand of the PTI Chief from the accountability court, a day after the populist leader was detained during a court appearance.

The latest political drama comes in the wake of a months-long crisis and now in the country of over 220 million, markets and educational institutions are closed.

Amid the protests, PTI supporters took out their wrath on Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the residence of the corps commander in the Punjab capital. In KP, charged members to the Chaghi monument while anti riots force battled and hundreds of arrests were made.

More to follow…