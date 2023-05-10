Imran Khan's hearing to be held at Islamabad's Police Lines amid mass protests

ISLAMABAD – Amid widespread protests, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing will take place at Islamabad Police Lines, where he was brought late Tuesday.
The federal government has relocated the accountability court where the defiant leader will be produced in connection with Al Qadir Trust and Toshakhana cases today on Wednesday.
It was reported that Islamabad Police Lines’s Guest House has been given court status.
Meanwhile, the country’s anti-graft watchdog will seek physical remand of the PTI Chief from the accountability court, a day after the populist leader was detained during a court appearance.
The latest political drama comes in the wake of a months-long crisis and now in the country of over 220 million, markets and educational institutions are closed.
Amid the protests, PTI supporters took out their wrath on Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the residence of the corps commander in the Punjab capital. In KP, charged members to the Chaghi monument while anti riots force battled and hundreds of arrests were made.
More to follow…
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 2232,800
|PKR 2,730
