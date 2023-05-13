Search

Sports

Messi to play for Saudi Arabia

Web Desk 11:16 PM | 13 May, 2023
Messi to play for Saudi Arabia
Source: Twitter

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi will reportedly play for Saudi Arabia in the upcoming season.

According to a report in the Saudi state media, Saudi Gazette, Messi will play for Saudi Arabia in the upcoming season. "The contract is outstanding. It's enormous, we are only finalising a few minor details,'' the report says quoting people privy to the development. 

When asked about the remarks, Messi's present team Paris Saint-Germain stated that he is still under contract till June 30.

Quoting a source from PSG, the report added, "If the club were planning to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier."

The 35-year-old World Cup champion was suspended last week by PSG, which is controlled by Qatar, for making an unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia, where he served as a tourist ambassador.

Following in the footsteps of his bitter rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a major deal with Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr in January, Messi is anticipated to make his way to the oil-rich kingdom.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo's contract, which runs until June 2025, is worth over 400 million euros ($439 million), making him the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Lionel Messi suspended for traveling to Saudi Arabia

05:12 PM | 4 May, 2023

Lionel Messi spotted vacationing in Saudi Arabia with family

01:10 PM | 3 May, 2023

'Unhappy' Ronaldo to quit Saudi club and move to Madrid: reports

04:06 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Messi received double offer compared to Ronaldo from Saudi club

12:37 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

Pakistan to play first T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah this month

02:05 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

How much did Leo Messi donate to Turkey and Syria?

12:21 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Make your own party, as you have jumped into politics’, Imran ...

10:34 AM | 14 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –14th May 2023

09:04 AM | 14 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 14, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 95.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.58
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 14, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs234,900 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: