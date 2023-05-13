Messi to play for Saudi Arabia

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi will reportedly play for Saudi Arabia in the upcoming season.

According to a report in the Saudi state media, Saudi Gazette, Messi will play for Saudi Arabia in the upcoming season. "The contract is outstanding. It's enormous, we are only finalising a few minor details,'' the report says quoting people privy to the development.

When asked about the remarks, Messi's present team Paris Saint-Germain stated that he is still under contract till June 30.

Quoting a source from PSG, the report added, "If the club were planning to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier."

The 35-year-old World Cup champion was suspended last week by PSG, which is controlled by Qatar, for making an unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia, where he served as a tourist ambassador.

Following in the footsteps of his bitter rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a major deal with Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr in January, Messi is anticipated to make his way to the oil-rich kingdom.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo's contract, which runs until June 2025, is worth over 400 million euros ($439 million), making him the highest-paid athlete in the world.