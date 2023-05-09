Nadia Afghan expresses dismay over cricketers wishing King Charles and Queen Camilla

Pakistani actress Nadia Afghan doesn't hold back when something ticks her off. Known for calling spade a spade, the Shashlik famed star recently expressed her disappointment over Pakistanis celebrating and congratulating British King Charles and Queen Camilla's accession to the throne. The accession of the monarchs was an internationally-covered event having a significant influence, but Afghan believes otherwise.
Feeling "sad" for Pakistani cricketers, Muhammad Hafeez and Naseem Shah, recording a congratulatory message for King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Suno Chanda actress felt the need to point out how inessential was it for the stars to wish the monarchy.
"Who is responsible for this. Who told them to say this. This is just sad," remarked Afghan in an Instagram story.
Afghan's comments on the situation drew a number of reactions from social media users where some people agreed while others defended Hafeez and Shah for their gesture of goodwill.
The actress has amassed a roaring career of success with many blockbuster projects. She was recently seen in Terha Aangan, Parizaad, Ibn-e-Hawwa, Sang-e-Mah, Dushman, and Kala Doriya.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 2232,800
|PKR 2,730
