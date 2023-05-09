Nadia Afghan expresses dismay over cricketers wishing King Charles and Queen Camilla

Pakistani actress Nadia Afghan doesn't hold back when something ticks her off. Known for calling spade a spade, the Shashlik famed star recently expressed her disappointment over Pakistanis celebrating and congratulating British King Charles and Queen Camilla's accession to the throne. The accession of the monarchs was an internationally-covered event having a significant influence, but Afghan believes otherwise.

Feeling "sad" for Pakistani cricketers, Muhammad Hafeez and Naseem Shah, recording a congratulatory message for King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Suno Chanda actress felt the need to point out how inessential was it for the stars to wish the monarchy.

"Who is responsible for this. Who told them to say this. This is just sad," remarked Afghan in an Instagram story.

Afghan's comments on the situation drew a number of reactions from social media users where some people agreed while others defended Hafeez and Shah for their gesture of goodwill.

The actress has amassed a roaring career of success with many blockbuster projects. She was recently seen in Terha Aangan, Parizaad, Ibn-e-Hawwa, Sang-e-Mah, Dushman, and Kala Doriya.