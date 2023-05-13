Ronaldo's partner Georgina 'violates' strict Saudi laws by posting bikini pictures on Instagram

After the 2022 World Cup, the superstar model decided to join partner Ronaldo in Riyadh, following his signing with Al-Nassr, as he departed from Manchester United under bitter circumstances.

Embracing their new life in Saudi Arabia, the couple frequently embarks on desert explorations during their leisure time. However, they are gradually adapting to a more stringent social environment compared to Europe.

Recent concerns have arisen regarding the model's Instagram posts, specifically those featuring her in a bikini by a swimming pool. Saudi law strictly prohibits the sharing of "over-exposed or semi-nude" images on social media platforms. Additionally, it restricts clothing that is form-fitting, see-through, or exposes the neckline.

Rodriguez captioned the post "Cada cielo tiene su matiz ????"

Within a mere two hours of sharing the post with her followers, it garnered an astonishing 1.2 million likes, solidifying her immense popularity.

Georgina has established herself as a successful model and influencer. With her stunning looks and impeccable sense of style, she has collaborated with numerous fashion brands and graced the covers of prestigious magazines. The latest season of her reality TV show has recently premiered on Netflix.