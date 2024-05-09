Search

PakistanTop News

Militants blow up girls school in Pakistan's North Waziristan

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 9 May, 2024
Militants blow up girls school in Pakistan's North Waziristan
Source: X

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Militants set off an explosive device at a girls school in a former stronghold of the Taliban in Pakistan's volatile northwest, causing significant damage to the building, police reported Thursday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the overnight assault.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack late Wednesday, which targeted the sole girls school in Shawa, a town located in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, stated local police chief Amjad Wazir.

UNICEF condemned the bombing as a "despicable and cowardly act that could jeopardize the future of many young and talented girls."

According to the police chief, the assailants assaulted the school guard before triggering the explosives at the Aafia Islamic Girls Model School, a private institution serving 150 students.

Suspicion naturally points towards Islamic militants, particularly the Pakistani Taliban, who have previously targeted girls schools in the province, arguing against female education.

In a statement, Abdullah Fadil, the UNICEF representative in Pakistan, denounced the "destruction of a girls' school in a remote and underserved area" as a severe setback to national progress. He referenced Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's declaration of an education emergency on Wednesday, pledging to address the enrollment of 26 million out-of-school children.

Until 2019, Pakistan experienced numerous attacks on girls schools, notably in the Swat Valley and other parts of the northwest under the Pakistani Taliban's control. In 2012, insurgents targeted Malala Yousafzai, a teenage student and advocate for girls' education, who later received the Nobel Peace Prize.

Although the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have been ousted from Swat and other regions in recent years, they remain closely aligned with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The Taliban's ascendancy in neighboring Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:59 PM | 9 May, 2024

Militants blow up girls school in Pakistan's North Waziristan

11:35 PM | 9 May, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to go down from May 16

10:25 PM | 9 May, 2024

Lahore airport resumes international flight operation after fire ...

09:55 PM | 9 May, 2024

Kashaf Alvi named brand ambassador for RaheQamar

09:05 PM | 9 May, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi orders investigation into fire incident at Lahore airport

08:48 PM | 9 May, 2024

Pakistan moves to 'regulate' social media through legislation

Most viewed

01:38 PM | 7 May, 2024

People behind May 9 incidents must be held accountable: DG ISPR

04:09 PM | 9 May, 2024

'NOC sought for gay club’ in Abbottabad

01:28 PM | 7 May, 2024

Meet Huzaifa Mughal, and Dr Hajra Niaz - Pakistani couple who cleared ...

09:13 AM | 8 May, 2024

Fast-Track Passport Fee increased in Pakistan; Check new charges here

11:49 AM | 8 May, 2024

Lawyers arrested after clash with police outside LHC amid protests

10:29 PM | 7 May, 2024

FBI's fallen Pakistani agent Kamran Faridi released from US jail

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 9 May, 2024

Militants blow up girls school in Pakistan's North Waziristan

Gold & Silver

03:30 PM | 9 May, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 276.9 279.85
Euro EUR 295.5 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.35 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.79 748.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.99 914.99
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.46 169.46
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.06 309.56
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: