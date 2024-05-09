Search

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to go down from May 16

11:35 PM | 9 May, 2024
Petrol price in Pakistan likely to go down from May 16
Source: File photo

Exciting news awaits consumers in Pakistan as petrol prices are poised to drop by Rs10-12 per litre starting May 16. This reduction comes as a welcome relief for individuals grappling with inflation, with sources attributing the price decrease to a dip in global oil rates.

Currently, Brent Crude is valued at $82, reflecting a 1.25 percent decrease, while WTI Crude hovers around $77.39. These international trends are expected to contribute to the anticipated decrease in petrol and high-speed diesel prices within Pakistan.

Presently, petrol is priced at Rs288.49 per litre, with diesel at Rs281.96. However, beginning May 16, petrol is expected to be priced at Rs278 per litre, and diesel at Rs277 per litre.

Last month, the Pakistani government implemented reductions of Rs5.45 per litre for petrol and Rs8.42 per litre for diesel. The stability of the Rupee against the US Dollar, averaging around Rs278, has also played a role in these upcoming price adjustments.

The finalised prices after the impending update will be influenced by global market dynamics and currency exchange rates. The official announcement regarding these revised prices is scheduled for May 15, 2024.

This anticipated decrease in petrol prices is poised to bring relief to consumers amidst ongoing economic challenges.

