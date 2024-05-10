Private photos, videos of another Indian actress leak online

MUMBAI – Private images and videos purportedly belonging to Indian actress Jyothi Rai have gone viral on social media.
Reports said a user of social media platform X had threatened the actress of India’s South Entertainment Industry to release her private videos and channels once his YouTube channel reaches the 1000 subscribers.
Social media users have demanded the Bangaluru police to take an action against the elements involved in such heinous act.
Reports said that Jyothi recently announced her relationship with a young director as the couple also shared their romantic photos on Instagram.
Before her relationship with the director, she had married to a man when she was 20-year-old. She also has an 11-year-old boy from her first husband.
Meanwhile, the actress has filed a complaint with cybercrime authorities in Bengaluru, asking them to take a swift action as she is traumatized by receiving such messages.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
