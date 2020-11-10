Armenia signs agreement with Russia, Azerbaijan to end war

BAKU/YEREVAN – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he has signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday.

He added that he would address the nation “in upcoming days.”

"I made that decision as a result of a deep analysis of the military situation," he said.

"We need to analyze our years of independence to plan our future and not repeat the mistakes of the past," Pashinian added.

Russian peacekeepers are reported to be deployed in Nagorno Karabakh, as part of the trilateral agreement signed by Moscow,Armenia & Azerbaijan. The peacekeepers will be supported by all branches of military, including air force, artillery, special forces and navy, the Greek City Times reported.

Under the Agreement:

Armenia implements UN resolutions, different districts hand over to Azerbaijani authorities before 15th November, 20th November, 1 December. Current frontlines halt as of Moscow midnight. Russian Federation peacekeepers to protect 5kms Lachin corridor for 5 years.

The Azerbaijani army inflicted "heavy blows" on Armenian military positions in the Khojavend region, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that the occupying Armenian forces launched incessant overnight attacks on its army positions and civilian settlements in continued violation of the cease-fire.

Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated from occupation Mets Taglar, Salaketin, Zogalbulag, Aragul, Tagavard, Boyuk Tagavard, Zerdanashen and Sheher villages of Khojavend, Shushakend, Mukhtar and Dashalti villages of Khojaly, Ashagi Guzdek, Govshalti, Mirzejamalli, — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) November 9, 2020

A ministry statement late Sunday said the Armenian army suffered "heavy losses" and fled their position on the front line.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics over Nagorno-Karabakh have remained tense since 1991, but fresh clashes broke out in late September. Thereafter, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

Since fighting restarted on Sept. 27, at least 93 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenian attacks that target residential areas, leaving 407 others injured.

Some 3,064 houses and 100 multiunit residential buildings have been destroyed, while 504 civilian facilities have been damaged.

The defense ministry of the Armenian separatist forces said Monday that it had recorded another 44 casualties among its military, pushing its military death toll to 1,221 since fighting with Azerbaijan erupted in late September.

Azerbaijan shoots down Russian helicopter over ... 11:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2020 BAKU – Two crew members of a Russian helicopter were killed after Azerbaijan forces on Monday shot down over ...

Over the past six weeks, the Azerbaijani army has liberated five cities, three towns, nearly 240 villages and some strategic heights from Armenian occupation.

About 20% of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions, has been under Armenian control for nearly three decades.