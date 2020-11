Pakistan vs Zimbabwe – 3rd T20I – Live Streaming

RAWALPINDI – Zimbabwe has won the toss and choose to bat first against Pakistan in the 3rd and final T20I in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan looking to clean-sweep Zimbabwe as men in green leads with the first two matches.

Team Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez/Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan/Rohail Nazir (wk), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim/Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Musa and Mohammad Hasnain.

Team Zimbabwe

Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Panel

Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Shozab Raza and Muhammad Javed.