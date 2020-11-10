Trump ‘terminates’ Pentagon chief Mark Esper

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has sacked Defence Secretary Mark Esper, announcing on Twitter that the top US official has been "terminated".

Christopher Miller, the current head of the National Counterterrorism Center, will take on the role immediately.

“Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” Trump added in the tweet.

Trump has so far not conceded the US election to President-elect Joe Biden, and has vowed to challenge the projected result in court.