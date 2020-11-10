Trump ‘terminates’ Pentagon chief Mark Esper
Share
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has sacked Defence Secretary Mark Esper, announcing on Twitter that the top US official has been "terminated".
President Donald Trump has fired his defence secretary, Mark Esper, , announcing on Twitter that the top Pentagon chief has been "terminated".
...Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020
Christopher Miller, the current head of the National Counterterrorism Center, will take on the role immediately.
“Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” Trump added in the tweet.
Trump has so far not conceded the US election to President-elect Joe Biden, and has vowed to challenge the projected result in court.
-
- Farmers without voice11:59 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Azerbaijan shoots down Russian helicopter over Armenia11:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- All 1,024 publishers exempted from SIBF 2020 participation fees in ...11:28 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Sharjah and Paris discuss new cultural opportunities at SIBF 202011:24 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Ushna Shah thinks Pakistani content is ‘100 years behind the west’03:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Jannat Mirza reveals that she isn’t moving to Japan02:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 8002:14 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020