World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet
Share
LAHORE – Even as other leaders of allied countries around the globe, including Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan were quick to congratulate Joe Biden on his election victory, many world leaders have held back from sending their wishes to the US President-elect.
Biden, a Democrat, cleared the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency on Saturday, after four days of ballot counting following the Nov. 3 election. Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump has yet to concede.
Here’s the list of the heads of states who have yet to congratulate the incoming US president:
Russian President Vladimir Putin
"We believe the correct thing to do would be to wait for the official election result." –Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Beijing would watch while "US law and procedures" were followed.–Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
Reports in Brazilian media suggest President Jair Bolsonaro plans to wait until Donald Trump's legal challenges are completed.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Mexican President Lopez Obrador on Sunday said he would wait for "all legal issues" to be resolved.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa
-
- Armenia signs agreement with Russia, Azerbaijan to end war04:01 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
-
- Farmers without voice11:59 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Azerbaijan shoots down Russian helicopter over Armenia11:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Ushna Shah thinks Pakistani content is ‘100 years behind the west’03:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Jannat Mirza reveals that she isn’t moving to Japan02:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 8002:14 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
-
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020