Pakistan's top court summons PM Imran in APS massacre case

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to appear in a personal capacity in the Army Public School (APS) massacre case.

Reports in local media said a three-member bench headed by CJP Gulzar Ahmed summoned the premier in Army Public School (APS) tragedy.

The recent development came after parents of the children martyred in the heinous terrorist attack maintained that they had lost their children in the attack hence Pakistan’s top leadership should be summoned and cases should be registered against them.

The victims' parents also demanded to hold a transparent inquiry into the incident. Earlier, the court had asked the attorney general to review the situation and inform the court.

Meanwhile, the court earlier today asked the attorney general for an update, who revealed that FIRs cannot be registered against the top civil-military leadership.

CJP asked the attorney general has Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan read the judgment in the APS tragedy case? On which the AGP, replied the judgment was not sent to the Prime Minister Office and added that he will inform PM about the court orders.

Attorney General also mentioned that no finding against the top officials was reported in the inquiry.

The bench led by CJP told the government's representative that the terror attack occurred as a result of a ‘security lapse’ which the government should accept, while the top civil and military leaders of the time should have known about the attack.

The court termed the case ‘serious’ and summoned PM Imran himself and seek answers from him. Meanwhile, the attorney general sought further time for the PM to appear before the court.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned for the time being and will resume by 11:30am.

In 2014, Peshawar school massacre was terrorist attack in which heavily armed Taliban attackers stormed a Pakistan army-run school in KP capital killing 150 people, of whom at least 134 were students.

More to follow….