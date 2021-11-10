PakistanArmyChief visits #HeavyIndustriesTaxila, lauds #HIT efforts to attain self-reliance

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), the military media wing said Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, General Bajwa lauds the self-reliance of HIT and commended the commitment of Chairman, officers and workforce towards transforming state-owned defence products manufacturer into a modern industry for meeting requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at par with international standards.

“Self-reliance in defence production is the hallmark of any country and we are proud of the milestones achieved towards that end,” the top military commander was cited by the military media wing as saying during his recent visit.

COAS also got a briefing about the HIT's capabilities, the progress of ongoing projects and recently undertaken Balancing, Modernisation and Revamping (BMR) measures for the production units.

He also visited various facilities and witnessed recently developed enhanced protection solutions and remote weapon systems for tanks, indigenously developed 155mm Artillery gun barrel, ballistic, IED protection of military vehicles and manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

Earlier, General Bajwa was received by Heavy Industries Taxila Chairman Major General Syed Aamer Raza.