T20 World Cup: Pakistan take on Australia in 2nd semi-final today

DUBAI – Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai today (Thursday), with both eying the spot in the final match of the tournament.

The Pakistan versus Australia match will begin at 7pm.

The winning team will face off New Zealand that have crushed England by five wickets in the first semi-final to qualify for the final for the first time in their history.

The final four semi-finalists were decided after a hard-fought Super 12 stage, where the top two teams from each group made it through. While England and Australia qualified from Group 1, Pakistan and New Zealand made it from Group 2.

Group 1 went down to the wire, with the teams having to wait till the final match, which was England v South Africa, for the top two to be clear. Both England and Australia won four out of five games in the group, with England taking top spot based on net run rate. South Africa too won four games in the group, but missed out on net run rate.

Pakistan are the only team among the four to be unbeaten so far. They won all games in Group 2, while New Zealand won four of their five matches, confirming their place in the top two with a win over Afghanistan in their final match.

SQUADS

Australia (probable): David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan (probable): Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez/Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali/Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi