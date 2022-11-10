ADELAIDE - England won the toss and choose to field against India in the second Semi-Final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Thursday. The winner will face Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

So far, both teams lost only one match in the Super 12 stage of the mega event. But, India's matches were largely uninterrupted by rains. Similarly, England's highly anticipated clash against Australia was washed out.

India finished top of Group 2, having taken eight points in five matches while England, on the other hand, was second behind New Zealand in Group 1 with seven points in five matches.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 21°C on the matchday with 54% humidity and 19 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the game.

Match Info

India vs England, Semi-Final 2, T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 10, 01:00 PM PST

Telecast & Live Streaming: PTV Sports & Ten Sports and Disney + Hotstar

Teams

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.