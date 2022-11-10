India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final - Kohli, Pandya take India to 168/6
Share
ADELAIDE - England won the toss and choose to field against India in the second Semi-Final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Thursday. The winner will face Pakistan in the final on Sunday.
So far, both teams lost only one match in the Super 12 stage of the mega event. But, India's matches were largely uninterrupted by rains. Similarly, England's highly anticipated clash against Australia was washed out.
India finished top of Group 2, having taken eight points in five matches while England, on the other hand, was second behind New Zealand in Group 1 with seven points in five matches.
Weather Report
The temperature is expected to hover around 21°C on the matchday with 54% humidity and 19 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the game.
Match Info
India vs England, Semi-Final 2, T20 World Cup 2022
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Date & Time: November 10, 01:00 PM PST
Telecast & Live Streaming: PTV Sports & Ten Sports and Disney + Hotstar
Teams
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
England: Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.
Matches Summary
- Words or pictures: Which tells the better story? Debate intrigues ...02:44 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Afghan Taliban ban women’s entry to amusement parks02:43 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Team Green reaches Melbourne for T20 World Cup final02:05 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- PTI protests irk twin cities residents01:49 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- ‘$7.8 million in 4 weeks’ – The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes ...01:45 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- WATCH: Hania Aamir narrowly escapes Gujranwala mob in latest meetup12:45 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are officially divorced: reports11:20 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Ushna Shah spotted enjoying wedding event with beau Hamza Amin10:50 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022