India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final - Live Score & Live Streaming, Match Time, Weather Report
ADELAIDE - The second Semi-Final of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between India and England at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Thursday. The winner will face Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

So far, both teams lost only one match in the Super 12 stage of the mega event. But, India's matches were largely uninterrupted by rains. Similarly, England's highly anticipated clash against Australia was washed out.

India finished top of Group 2, having taken eight points in five matches while England, on the other hand, was second behind New Zealand in Group 1 with seven points in five matches.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 21°C on the matchday with 54% humidity and 19 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the game.

Match Info

India vs England, Semi-Final 2, T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 10, 01:00 PM PST

Telecast & Live Streaming: PTV Sports & Ten Sports and Disney + Hotstar

Expected Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Jos Buttler(c and wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

