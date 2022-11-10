PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar formally submits resignation as senator

11:25 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar formally submits resignation as senator
Source: Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Thursday formally submitted his resignation as senator to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Allhamdulillah, I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response & support across party lines which was far beyond my imagination”.

Khokhar, however, rejected speculations about his political future, adding: “let me state clearly that I’m not joining any political party. I will try hard to maintain my independence”.

More to follow...

