PTI all set to resume ‘Azadi March’ from Wazirabad today

LAHORE – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is all set to resume the ‘Azadi march’ from Wazirabad today (Thursday).

PTI announced to resume march days after Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt after being shot in the leg while leading a march in Wazirabad.

The march was temporarily halted as the attack on Khan triggered violent demonstrations across the country.

Meanwhile, PTI now directed its workers and leaders to convene at the entry point of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway from where they will head towards Wazirabad.

PTI General Secretary Asad Umar, Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other leaders will lead the march in absence of the former premier, who is recovering from bullet injuries. Khan would join the caravan in Rawalpindi and lead it to Islamabad.

Meanwhile, PTI Chief would address the participants of the Haqeeqi Azadi march via video link as he termed march the‘ most important movement’ in the country’s history.

Following the deadly attack, the provincial administration has also beefed up security measures for the long march.

Khan launches fresh salvo against establishment

Days after naming three government and military officials for plotting his assassination, the defiant Pakistani politician Imran Khan claimed another army officer was also involved in the alleged plot, saying that he would disclose his identity soon.

In a video message late on Wednesday night, Khan said the long march would resume from the same place in the Punjab town of Wazirabad where he and 13 other people of his party came under a gun attack and were wounded. He said the long march would resume from the same point where PTI activist Moazzam Gondal was shot dead by the attacker.

Imran Khan names three people ‘responsible’ ... 08:10 PM | 3 Nov, 2022 ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Imran Khan has held three people responsible for a gun attack at PTI long march near ...

Giving further details of his plan, Khan said he would address the participants in the long march in Wazirabad at 4.30pm. He said that people would have to stand up for real freedom.

Earlier, Khan said he was already aware of the plan, which had been prepared to assassinate him, and announced, "I will also disclose the name of the second officer who was sitting with Maj General Faisal in the control room from around 12 noon to 5 pm monitoring the execution of the plot.