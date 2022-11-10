WATCH: Hania Aamir narrowly escapes Gujranwala mob in latest meetup
Web Desk
12:45 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
WATCH: Hania Aamir narrowly escapes Gujranwala mob in latest meetup
Share

LAHORE – Pakistani star actor Hania Aamir has a lucky escape after a huge crowd swarmed her during the Gujranwala meetup.

The Dil Ruba star had a meetup where a huge crowd besieged her outside the venue. In one of the viral clips, Lollywood's it-girl had to be helped by male escorts after a large group of fans spotted her.

The event reportedly ended peacefully and the trouble started when Hania was leaving the venue and trying to enter her vehicle as she was mobbed by fans.

Charged fans can also be seen pushing her and misbehaving with her as some shoved each other while others attempted to grope her too.

As fans desperately tried to click pictures, Hania luckily managed to escape in her car.

Hania Aamir opens up about her struggle in the ... 07:36 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is known for being effortlessly effervescent. Her outgoing personality, honesty, fashion ...

Hania's recent serials Mere Humsafar and Sang e Mah broke many records, soaring her fame to higher levels and promoting her to become a skillful and fine young talent in Lollywood.

