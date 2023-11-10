  

Search

World

SIBF 2023 offers vouchers to school students to purchase their favourite books

Web Desk
12:21 AM | 10 Nov, 2023
SIBF 2023 offers vouchers to school students to purchase their favourite books

SHARJAH - Under the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), school students attending the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) are to receive vouchers generously provided by the authority. 

These vouchers empower students to acquire their favourite titles and enhance their libraries with the latest releases from participating publishers at the fair.

Students will be spoiled for choice filling their reading lists for the upcoming year, as SIBF, which continues until November 12th, houses a selection of over 1.5 million titles presented by 2,033 Arab and foreign publishers.

This gesture aligns with SBA's mission to facilitate access to knowledge and learning resources for younger generations, aligning with the emirate's vision to establish a knowledge-based society. Through ongoing initiatives and events, the authority aims to raise awareness among children about the importance of reading, its impact on their future, and its role in achieving the aspirations of the UAE.

 The 42nd edition of the book fair features a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, and educational activities, including over 1700 events led by 215 guests from 69 countries across six interactive spaces. Hosting hundreds of thousands of students from various academic stages, this 12-day cultural extravaganza brings together creators, artists, and inspirational figures from various knowledge and creative fields, spanning theatre, novels, sports, music, social media content creation, space, and science.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

04:45 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

No one is perfect, Thomas Erikson tells fans at SIBF 2023 

06:43 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Exclusive Dh6,500 visa package for publishers as Sharjah ...

01:16 AM | 4 Nov, 2023

Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 at a glance

04:47 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Bodour Al Qasimi honours winners of the 42nd SIBF Awards and Etisalat ...

11:17 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 

11:59 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Israeli bombing on Gaza leaves 2,000 students and 70 teachers dead

Advertisement

Latest

12:21 AM | 10 Nov, 2023

SIBF 2023 offers vouchers to school students to purchase their favourite books

Horoscope

08:51 AM | 9 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 9, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.4 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.75 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price surges in Pakistan in line with international market

KARACHI – Gold saw an increase on Thursday in the domestic market in line with the international prices.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 9 November 2023

On Thursday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs216,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs185,190. In international market, the gold price increased by a slight margin.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: