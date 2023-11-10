SIBF 2023 offers vouchers to school students to purchase their favourite books

SHARJAH - Under the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), school students attending the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) are to receive vouchers generously provided by the authority.

These vouchers empower students to acquire their favourite titles and enhance their libraries with the latest releases from participating publishers at the fair.

Students will be spoiled for choice filling their reading lists for the upcoming year, as SIBF, which continues until November 12th, houses a selection of over 1.5 million titles presented by 2,033 Arab and foreign publishers.

This gesture aligns with SBA's mission to facilitate access to knowledge and learning resources for younger generations, aligning with the emirate's vision to establish a knowledge-based society. Through ongoing initiatives and events, the authority aims to raise awareness among children about the importance of reading, its impact on their future, and its role in achieving the aspirations of the UAE.

The 42nd edition of the book fair features a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, and educational activities, including over 1700 events led by 215 guests from 69 countries across six interactive spaces. Hosting hundreds of thousands of students from various academic stages, this 12-day cultural extravaganza brings together creators, artists, and inspirational figures from various knowledge and creative fields, spanning theatre, novels, sports, music, social media content creation, space, and science.