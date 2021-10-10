National T20 Cup, Balochistan set a decent target for Central Punjab — Watch Live

Balochistan set a 162-run target for Central Punjab in the 28th match of the National T20 Cup that is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today (Sunday).

Balochistan scored 162 runs in 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

Earlier, Central Punjab won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Bowled him! 💥

The match began at 7:30 PM (Pakistan Standard Time).