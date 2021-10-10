National T20 Cup, Balochistan set a decent target for Central Punjab — Watch Live
Balochistan set a 162-run target for Central Punjab in the 28th match of the National T20 Cup that is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today (Sunday).
After six overs, Home City @PunjabCentral are 42-1 and need 121 runs off 84!#BALvCP Live: https://t.co/5pfK286g69 #NationalT20Cup | #KhelTouHoRahaHai pic.twitter.com/PMpmKXEgOU— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 10, 2021
Balochistan scored 162 runs in 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets.
Earlier, Central Punjab won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Bowled him! 💥— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 10, 2021
Sameen Gul claims his first wicket as Abdul Bangalzai departs, the early strike for Home City Central Punjab!#BALvCP Live: https://t.co/5pfK286g69 #NationalT20Cup | #KhelTouHoRahaHai pic.twitter.com/uuAoB21Z7y
The match began at 7:30 PM (Pakistan Standard Time).
