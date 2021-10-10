National T20 Cup, Balochistan set a decent target for Central Punjab — Watch Live
Web Desk
09:05 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup, Balochistan set a decent target for Central Punjab — Watch Live
Share

Balochistan set a 162-run target for Central Punjab in the 28th match of the National T20 Cup that is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today (Sunday).

Balochistan scored 162 runs in 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

Earlier, Central Punjab won the toss and chose to bowl first. 

The match began at 7:30 PM (Pakistan Standard Time).

More From This Category
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab beat Khyber ...
06:30 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
Mohammad Sajjad becomes first Pakistani to hit ...
08:53 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup– Northern beat Balochistan by ...
07:37 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Shoaib Malik replaces Sohaib Maqsood in ...
04:00 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
FFPL II Grand Final - The biggest ever esports ...
03:32 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeat ...
03:07 PM | 9 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar draw public ire with bold photoshoot
04:45 PM | 10 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr