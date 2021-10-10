National T20 Cup, Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — Watch Live

LAHORE – Southern Punjab will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 27th match of the National T-20 Cup today.

The match is scheduled to start at 1500 hours. Also today, Balochistan will play against Central Punjab at 1930 hours.

Last night, Northern beat Balochistan by five wickets. Batting first, Balochistan scored 185 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted twenty overs. In reply, Northern achieved the target in 19.5 overs.