National T20 Cup, Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — Watch Live
Web Desk
01:11 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup, Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — Watch Live
Share

LAHORE – Southern Punjab will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 27th match of the National T-20 Cup today.

The match is scheduled to start at 1500 hours. Also today, Balochistan will play against Central Punjab at 1930 hours.

Last night, Northern beat Balochistan by five wickets.  Batting first, Balochistan scored 185 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted twenty overs. In reply, Northern achieved the target in 19.5 overs.

National T20 Cup– Northern beat Balochistan by ... 07:37 PM | 9 Oct, 2021

LAHORE – Northern on Saturday defeated Balochistan by five wickets in the last over of the 26th match of the ...

More From This Category
Mohammad Sajjad becomes first Pakistani to hit ...
08:53 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup– Northern beat Balochistan by ...
07:37 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Shoaib Malik replaces Sohaib Maqsood in ...
04:00 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
FFPL II Grand Final - The biggest ever esports ...
03:32 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeat ...
03:07 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Pakistan’s Sohaib Maqsood ruled out of T20 ...
01:29 PM | 9 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood producer raided in Mumbai over drugs-on-cruise case
12:13 PM | 10 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr