Pakistani artist loses Islamic calligraphy artworks to fire during Centaurus Mall inferno

ISLAMABAD – Firefighters on Sunday brought under control a huge inferno that engulfed the country’s largest shopping mall in the capital, however, several Islamic calligraphy artworks were destroyed in the fire.

It took years for Wasil Shahi to make calligraphy artworks that were put on a three-day Islamic Calligraphy exhibition in connection with the birthday celebrations of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In a social media post, the artist shared his ordeal as his hard work and dedication behind the artworks turned into ashes in a few minutes. He said a huge inferno marred at least 9 artworks out of 21.

The fire broke out around lunch time and roaring flames were spotted near the food court while it was packed with visitors. Later fire engulfed other floors and torched debris started falling on the exhibition hall floor, where artworks were displayed.

The grief-stricken artist narrated his pain saying gold foil was used to design these artworks which took years to finish.

Despite the huge fire, no major injuries were reported and rescue teams safely evacuated people. Local media reported that rescue and fire-fighting teams arrived on the scene moments after the fire was reported.

Some reports suggest that fire was first reported in the food court on the fourth floor, in the kitchen of one of the restaurants. Experts hinted that the fire could have been the result of a short circuit or gas cylinder blaze.

Capital administration has ordered an investigation into the fire incident and further proceedings are underway.