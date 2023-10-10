Islamabad weather update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather in country's federal capital Islamabad on Tuesday.
According to the Met Office, there is no chance of light to moderate rain-in Islamabad during the next 12 hours.
At noon, the mercury reaches around 28°C, humidity remains at 77 percent. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 11km.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 37, which is fair for human beings.
The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.
Synoptic Situation
PMD said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the Country, and dry weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,000 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 171,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Karachi
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Quetta
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Attock
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Multan
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
