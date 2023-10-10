Search

PakistanWeather

Islamabad weather update

Web Desk
12:49 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
Islamabad weather update
Source: File Photo

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather in country's federal capital Islamabad on Tuesday.

Islamabad Rain Update

According to the Met Office, there is no chance of light to moderate rain-in Islamabad during the next 12 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 28°C, humidity remains at 77 percent. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 11km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 37, which is fair for human beings.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

PMD said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the Country, and dry weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the country.

Lahore weather update today

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:02 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Lahore weather update today

12:21 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Update on Islamabad Weather

12:05 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Karachi Weather Update

12:00 PM | 8 Oct, 2023

Lahore weather update

11:33 AM | 8 Oct, 2023

Karachi weather update

10:41 AM | 8 Oct, 2023

Islamabad weather update

Advertisement

Latest

01:27 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

World Bank tells Pakistan to slash all tax exemptions to ease debt burden

Horoscope

08:58 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 10, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 171,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 10 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Karachi PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Islamabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Peshawar PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Quetta PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Sialkot PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Attock PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Gujranwala PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Jehlum PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Multan PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Bahawalpur PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Gujrat PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Nawabshah PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Chakwal PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Hyderabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Nowshehra PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Sargodha PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Faisalabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Mirpur PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: