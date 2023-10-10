Islamabad weather update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather in country's federal capital Islamabad on Tuesday.

Islamabad Rain Update

According to the Met Office, there is no chance of light to moderate rain-in Islamabad during the next 12 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 28°C, humidity remains at 77 percent. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 11km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 37, which is fair for human beings.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

PMD said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the Country, and dry weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the country.